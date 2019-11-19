|
|
Raymond Hershel
Raymond Charles Hershel Jr., 64, of Fort Smith entered into rest Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. He was born Feb. 11, 1955, in Fort Smith to Raymond Charles Hershel Sr. and Lucy C. Hershel. He later moved to Kansas City, Mo., where he made his home with his mother Lucy. He graduated from Northside High School in Fort Smith and attended the University of Missouri — Kansas City at Kansas City, Mo., where he also worked.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Charles Hershel Sr.; a sister, Elaine Hershel; and a daughter, Chandra Terrell.
He is survived by his mother, Lucy C. Hershel of Fort Smith; a brother, Derrick L. Hershel of El Paso, Texas; a sister, Linda C. Hershel of Kansas City, Kan.; a brother, Gregory Hershel of Fort Smith; seven beautiful daughters, Rachelle Wilson of Kansas City, Mo., Vanessa Clinton of Dallas, Angela Terrell of Kansas City, Mo., Dionne Terrell of Kansas City, Mo., DeShaun Hershel of Aurora, Colo., Shelby Brown of Roland and Jeanette Pool of Fort Smith; two handsome sons, Raymond Hershel III of Aurora and Raymond "R.J." C. Hershel IV of Fort Smith; four beautiful grandchildren, Kanece (Rachelle), Sienna (Shelby), Ja'Niiya and Ra'Naiya (Raymond); and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service officiated by Pastor Cedric Carter will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Ninth Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1023 N. Ninth St, Fort Smith. Interment will follow the service at Washington Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be James Earl McDade, Tracie Collier, Willie Polk, Glenn Hogue and Calvin Thomas.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 21, 2019