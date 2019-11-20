Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Ninth Street Missionary Baptist Church
1023 N. Ninth St
Fort Smith, AR
Raymond Hershel Obituary
Raymond Hershel
Raymond Charles Hershel Jr., 64, of Fort Smith died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Ninth Street Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith with burial at Washington Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by seven daughters, Rachelle Wilson, Vanessa Clinton, Angela Terrell, Dionne Terrell, DeShaun Hershel, Shelby Brown and Jeanette Pool; two sons, Raymond Hershel III and Raymond Hershel IV; his mother, Lucy Hershel; a sister, Linda Hershel; two brothers, Derrick and Gregory Hershel; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 22, 2019
