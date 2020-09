Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymond Johnson

Raymond Arnold Johnson, 94, of Paris died Sept. 13, 2020, at his home.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Corley Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene; a daughter, Debra Hixon; a son, Dennis Johnson; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.



