Raymond Mayner
Raymond Mayner, 102, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his home. He was born July 24, 1917, in the Jethro Community of Franklin County to Alix Valentine and Effie Hood Mayner.
Serving in World War II, he met his wife Mavis of seventy-eight years. Raymond helped save thousands of lives by getting blood to wounded allied soldiers coming off the front lines in Europe. He fought in some of the toughest battles during the war.
During his working career, he worked at the local canning factory, his dairy farm, the local feed meal and did construction in Kansas City. He was the second of 10 children. The children, ranking from oldest to youngest were: Ray, Raymond, Baby Boy (that died), Leston and Ethel (twins), Alice, Jack, Joyce, Joe, and Herman. Raymond's family was his joy. The young kids always brought a smile to his face.
He is survived by his wife, Mavis Toghill Mayner; three daughters, Heather Wright, Susan Cloos and Judy Brunson; two sons, Robert Christopher Mayner and Grant Mayner; eight grandkids; seventeen great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Woolsey; and a brother, Herman Mayner.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Joseph Morien officiating and burial at Highland Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are some of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
