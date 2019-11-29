Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
1940 - 2019
Raymond Patterson Obituary
Raymond Patterson
Raymond E. Patterson, 79, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at his home. He was born April 11, 1940, in Uniontown to the late Raymond and Lou Patterson. He served in the U.S. Army, retired from Planters and was a member of First Assembly of God. He loved his wife, his daughters, his granddaughters, his sister-in-law and many friends. He loved God, golf and travelling.
He was preceded in death by a brother, David Patterson.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Melba Patterson of the home; two daughters, Deanna Fears of Van Buren and Donita Patterson of Bentonville; a sister, Sondra Tucker of Tulsa; and two granddaughters, Deidre and Danita Fears.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel. A private committal will be at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Eddy Mackey, Rodney Scott, Randy Scott, Mike Waganer, Garry Moore and Lawrence Daniel.
Honorary pallbearers are Tim Mackey, Mike Phelps, Ronnie Polk, David Barnes, Charles Mackey, Larry Tucker, his golfing buddies and former employees of Planters.
The family will visit with friends 4-5 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 30, 2019
