Raymond Pickartz
Raymond V. Pickartz, 68, of Paris passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Paris. He was born May 15, 1951, in Moline, Ill., to Adolph Jacob and Freda Ruth (Kall) Pickartz. Raymond was a veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from the U.S. Army in 1990 after serving over 20 years. After his retirement from the military, he worked of 19 years as a DHS supervisor over the Division of Children and Family in Logan County. He was a member of the American Legion and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paris and always enjoyed playing computer games.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Rudolph Pickartz.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ruth Ann (Graham) Pickartz of Paris; two sons, Christopher Ray Pickartz and wife Paula of San Diego and Jeffrey Pickartz and wife Amanda of Scranton; and seven grandchildren, Mason Pickartz, Jason Pickartz, Abby Pickartz, Dawson Pickartz, Dakota Pickartz, Denver Pickarts and Dilyah Pickartz.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris with burial to follow at Liberty Cemetery in Driggs, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Ron Ford, Dawson Pickartz, Dakota Pickartz, Preston James, Kenny Cameron, Roger James and Deven Chappell.
Online guestbook is availalbe at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 18, 2020