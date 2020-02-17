Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Pickartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Pickartz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Pickartz Obituary
Raymond Pickartz
Raymond V. Pickartz, 68, of Paris passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Paris. He was born May 15, 1951, in Moline, Ill., to Adolph Jacob and Freda Ruth (Kall) Pickartz. Raymond was a veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from the U.S. Army in 1990 after serving over 20 years. After his retirement from the military, he worked of 19 years as a DHS supervisor over the Division of Children and Family in Logan County. He was a member of the American Legion and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paris and always enjoyed playing computer games.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Rudolph Pickartz.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ruth Ann (Graham) Pickartz of Paris; two sons, Christopher Ray Pickartz and wife Paula of San Diego and Jeffrey Pickartz and wife Amanda of Scranton; and seven grandchildren, Mason Pickartz, Jason Pickartz, Abby Pickartz, Dawson Pickartz, Dakota Pickartz, Denver Pickarts and Dilyah Pickartz.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris with burial to follow at Liberty Cemetery in Driggs, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Ron Ford, Dawson Pickartz, Dakota Pickartz, Preston James, Kenny Cameron, Roger James and Deven Chappell.
Online guestbook is availalbe at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -