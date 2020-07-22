1/
Raymond Sutterfield
Raymond Sutterfield
Raymond Sutterfield, 77, of Fort Smith died July 21, 2020, in Rogers.
Due to the current health crisis, a drive-by celebration of his life will be 7-8 p.m. Friday at 2211 S. U Street in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy; two daughters, Margaret Davis and Laura Morgan; two sons, Raymond and Richard Sutterfield; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
