Raymond Sutterfield

Raymond Sutterfield, 77, of Fort Smith died July 21, 2020, in Rogers.

Due to the current health crisis, a drive-by celebration of his life will be 7-8 p.m. Friday at 2211 S. U Street in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy; two daughters, Margaret Davis and Laura Morgan; two sons, Raymond and Richard Sutterfield; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



