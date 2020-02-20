|
|
Raymond Williams
Raymond "Ms. Divine Reality" Williams, 54, of Roland passed away Feb. 18, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Feb. 15, 1966, in Fort Smith. He was a chef, waiter, quilter, potter and gardener. He was a member of Nichiren Shoshu Buddhist Church and the LGBTQ community.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donel Ray Williams.
He is survived by his husband, Daniel O'Dell; his mother, Phillis Lamproe of Roland; two brothers, Doyle Williams of Roland and Donel Williams of Muldrow; a sister, Jo Anna Haynes of Liberty; two uncles, Charles Wasson of Ada, Okla., and Martin Wasson of Roland; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service.
Honorary pallbearers are Jack Reed, Matthew Reed, Justin Yutterman, Tyler Schmidt, Damian Marks, Alex Hughes and Adrian Delatorre.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 23, 2020