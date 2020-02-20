Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Williams Obituary
Raymond Williams
Raymond "Ms. Divine Reality" Williams, 54, of Roland passed away Feb. 18, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Feb. 15, 1966, in Fort Smith. He was a chef, waiter, quilter, potter and gardener. He was a member of Nichiren Shoshu Buddhist Church and the LGBTQ community.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donel Ray Williams.
He is survived by his husband, Daniel O'Dell; his mother, Phillis Lamproe of Roland; two brothers, Doyle Williams of Roland and Donel Williams of Muldrow; a sister, Jo Anna Haynes of Liberty; two uncles, Charles Wasson of Ada, Okla., and Martin Wasson of Roland; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service.
Honorary pallbearers are Jack Reed, Matthew Reed, Justin Yutterman, Tyler Schmidt, Damian Marks, Alex Hughes and Adrian Delatorre.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -