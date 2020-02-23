|
Raymond Williams
Raymond "Ms. Divine Reality" Williams, 54, of Roland died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith. His body was cremated.
He is survived by his husband, Daniel O'Dell; his mother, Phillis Lamproe of Roland; a sister, Jo Anna Haynes of Liberty; two brothers, Doyle Williams of Roland and Donel Williams of Muldrow.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 24, 2020