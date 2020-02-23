Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Raymond Williams Obituary
Raymond Williams
Raymond "Ms. Divine Reality" Williams, 54, of Roland died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith. His body was cremated.
He is survived by his husband, Daniel O'Dell; his mother, Phillis Lamproe of Roland; a sister, Jo Anna Haynes of Liberty; two brothers, Doyle Williams of Roland and Donel Williams of Muldrow.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 24, 2020
