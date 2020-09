Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymundo Bautista-Vargas

Raymundo Vargas, 46, of Greenwood died Sept. 3, 2020, at his home.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

He is survived by four children, Veronica, Jessica, Sheldon and Cruz Vargas; several siblings; and a grandchild.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store