Raymundo Bautista-Vargas

Raymundo Bautista-Vargas, 46, of Greenwood went to be with his heavenly Father on Sept. 3, 2020, at his home. He was born March 13, 1974, in Mexico City to Julio Vargas and Maria Bautista.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

He is survived by four children, Jessica Vargas of Mexico City and Sheldon Vargas, Veronica Vargas and Cruz Vargas, all of Greenwood; his father, Julio Vargas; three brothers, Sergio Vargas, Gerardo Vargas and Alejondro Vargas; four sisters, Maria Vargas, Martha Vargas, Julieta Vargas and Alma Vargas; a grandchild, Pamela Vargas; and his former spouse, Christena Vargas.

Celebration of his life will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Church of the Nazarene in Greenwood with dinner to follow at 5:30 p.m.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store