Rayna Floyd
Rayna Lea Floyd, 49, formerly of Fort Smith, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in San Antonio.
Ms. Floyd was preceded in death by her father, William Herman Floyd Jr.
She is survived by her mother, Betty Jo Floyd of Fort Smith; her sister, Penelope Floyd Plunkett and her husband Bill of Fort Smith; as well as her nephew, William Daniel Hasty of Los Angeles.
Ms. Floyd was cremated under the direction of M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home in San Antonio.
There will be no service, but if you wish to remember Rayna the family asks that you make donations to Riverview Hope Campus.
Published in Times Record on July 28, 2019