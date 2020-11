Or Copy this URL to Share

Reatha Wright

Reatha L. Wright, 82, of Ozark died Nov. 26, 2020.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Old County Church, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband, Donald; a daughter, Deborah McNeil; a son, Ronald Wright; a sister, Mackie Boyd; a brother, Jimmy Hood; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.



