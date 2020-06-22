Reba May
Reba May, 105, of Booneville passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Owasso, Okla. She was born Jan. 25, 1915, in the Sugar Creek community, near Booneville, to the late Gary and Effie Van Allen.
She was a loving wife, mother and housewife. She was a member of Assembly of God Church in Booneville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Armon May; a son, Wayne May; a granddaughter, Mendy Greb; two brothers, Charles and Hedrick Van Allen; and two sisters, Ruby Wright and Retha Baxter.
She is survived by three daughters, Neva Robberson of Hot Springs, Martha Williams (Mark) of Owasso and Linda Whitecotton and friend Kenneth Deitert of Booneville; eight grandchildren, Van Allen May, Pam Smith, Wendall Moore, Rhonda Cravens, Becky Campbell, Kimberly Beggs, Jeff Morrison and Liz McCusker (Fletcher); 14 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; a cousin, Eugene McDonald of Magazine; and other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, with burial at Glendale Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home. There will be no graveside service.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
