Reba Squirrel


1943 - 2020
Reba Squirrel Obituary
Reba Squirrel
Reba Joyce Squirrel, age 76, of Farmington, departed this life on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born May 25, 1943, in Wagoner, Okla., a daughter of Alonzo Center and Ruby Caudle Center. Reba was a retired operations clerk from Southwestern Bell and a closing agent for Waco Title. She was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Frank Squirrel; a stepdaughter, Judy Baker; a sister, Cheryl Bramlett; and a grandson, Shane Morton.
Survivors include a daughter, Diana Murders of Fayetteville; three sons, Vince Edward Morton of Fayetteville, Steve Morton of Greenland and Greg Squirrel of Farmington; a stepdaughter, Denise Squirrel of Fayetteville; two brothers, Carl Center of Greenland and Randy Center of Omaha; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Private family services with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fayetteville are under the direction of Moore's Funeral Chapel.
Memorial donations may be made to Lighthouse for the Blind, 6818 Murray St., Little Rock, AR 72209.
To place an online tribute, visit www.mooresfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Times Record on May 10, 2020
