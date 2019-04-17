|
Reba Swaim
Reba Ivory Swaim, 95, of the Sugar Grove community, near Booneville, passed from this life Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Booneville. She was born May 31, 1923, in Sugar Grove to the late, Aubrey Dewey and Hiley (Townsend) Smith. She was a homemaker and a member of Sugar Grove Assembly of God Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Swaim; a sister, Millie Marie Swaim; a sister-in-law, Ola Austin; and her parents before mentioned.
Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial at Mountain Grove Cemetery, near the Sugar Grove community, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by one son, J.D. Swaim (Alla) of Sugar Grove; one daughter, Mary Ann Crossland of Magazine; threegrandchildren, Kim Hise (Mike), Jessica Hogan (Josh) and Chayton Crossland; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Michael Hise, Dylan Hise, Brandon Smith, Joe Shelby, Jonathan Shelby and Carol Adair.
Honorary pallbearer is Chayton Crossland.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 18, 2019