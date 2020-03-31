Home

Reba Toon Obituary
Reba Toon
Reba Jean Toon, 76, of Van Buren passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a pharmacy tech at Laws Village Pharmacy and a member of First Baptist Church in Van Buren. She was a CASA volunteer and worked with the youth in the church. Reba thoroughly loved the ladies in her Sunday school class.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Zeke and Georgia Pearl (Ainsworth) Crowder; and a brother, Dennis Crowder.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jerry of the home; a daughter, Jacqueline Whitlock of Central City; a son, Jerry Toon Jr. of Coweta, Okla.; three sisters, Betty Howard of Rudy, Kay Hargis of Huntsville and Teena Milam of Oklahoma City; a brother Robert "Bucky" Castillo of Hackett; three grandchildren, Lindsay Cagle, Taylor Sowers and Carlie Applegate; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at Ocker Memorial Chapel with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 1, 2020
