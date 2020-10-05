Rebecca Barrett

Rebecca Ann Barrett, 80, of Barling passed away Oct. 2, 2020. She was born March 11, 1940, in Midland. She was a member of Elks Lodge No. 341 in Fort Smith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Charles Barrett.

She is survived by a sister, Dorothy Lorene Kennedy of Barling; a daughter, Mary Ann Mighell of Menifee, Calif.; a grandson, Clinton Charles Wilson of Bullhead City, Ariz.; a granddaughter, Ann Marie Wheeless of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; three great-granddaughters, Cydney Ann Spike of Tyler, Texas, and Corrinne Rae Wheeless and Laney Taylor Wheeless, both of Sierra Vista; and a great-great-grandson, Charles Lane Spiker of Tyler.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with interment to follow at Mount Olive Cemetery in Midland.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Jason Barnes, Dennis Kennedy, Mark Smith, Don Chavis, Bobby Hopkins and Jerry Bollin.



