Rebecca Ann Everett, 32, of Hackett passed from this life Sept. 16, 2020. She was born Aug. 8, 1988 in Georgetown, Texas, to Ronald Dean Montgomery and Mary Lou Watts Montgomery.
Rebecca was a Nurse's Aide. She enjoyed writing poetry, taking pictures and making people laugh. Rebecca was great of taking care of those she loved. She was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Joe Montgomery; daughter, MaKayla Joe Everett.
Rebecca leaves behind to cherish her memory, the love of her life, Torie Cantrell of Hackett; daughter, Nevaeha Everett; mother, Mary Lou Montgomery of Moody, Texas; father, Ronald Dean Montgomery of Brownwood, Texas; four sisters, Wendy Reeves and Ashely Mayhew both of Texas, Virginia Brackett of Muldrow, and Nancy Ann Catron of Liberty Hills, Texas; one brother, David James Adkinson of Belgium; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
