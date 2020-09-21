Rebecca Everett
Rebecca Ann Everett, 32, of Hackett passed from this life on Sept. 16, 2020. She was born Aug. 8, 1988, in Georgetown, Texas, to Ronald Dean Montgomery and Mary Lou Watts Montgomery.
Rebecca was a nurses aide. She enjoyed writing poetry, taking pictures and making people laugh. She was great at taking care of those she loved.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Joe Montgomery; and a daughter, MaKayla Joe Everett.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, the love of her life, Torie Cantrell of Hackett; her mother, Mary Lou Montgomery of Moody, Texas; her father, Ronald Dean Montgomery of Brownwood, Texas; four sisters, Wendy Reeves and Ashely Mayhew, both of Texas, Virginia Brackett of Muldrow and Nancy Ann Catron of Liberty Hills, Texas; a brother, David James Atkinson of Belgium; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Always remember, no regrets. Tu Me Manques.
