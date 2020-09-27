1/1
Rebecca Goff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca Goff
Rebecca LaDawn Goff, 47, of Charleston passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at her home.
She was born Dec. 12, 1972, in Fayetteville, to David Spears and Dianna Mae (Jordan) Spears. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dianna Francis; and sister, Rhonda Francis.
Rebecca was a CNA at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith and was a faithful member of Life Church in Charleston. Rebecca loved her family and church family very much and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Life Church in Charleston, with Pastor Terry Scott officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, north of Charleston, under direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Goff; five sons, Casey Wilson of Greenwood, Corey Spears and wife Brea of Westville, Okla., Jacob Tucker of Charleston, Dylan Tucker of Tennessee, and Justin Goff of the home; two daughters, LaDawn Cibik and fiance' Jeremy Pratt of Springfield, Mo., and Destiny Tucker, whom is active military; her father and step-mother, David and Pat Spears of Lowell; three sisters, Tammy Spears and husband Jeff of Prairie Grove, Rochell Aguilar and husband Sergio of Memphis, Tenn., and Regina Hawthorne and husband Chuck of Rogers; a brother, Tommy Spears and wife Denise of Farmington; four grandchildren, Randy, Carter, Kaleb, and Carson, with one on the way.
Pallbearers are Corey Spears, Chuck Hawthorne, Casey Wilson, Jeff Putnam, Jeremy Pratt, and Cornelio Perez.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services - Fort Smith
914 North 32nd Street
Fort Smith, AR 72903
479-434-3901
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services - Fort Smith

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved