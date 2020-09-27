Rebecca Goff
Rebecca LaDawn Goff, 47, of Charleston passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at her home.
She was born Dec. 12, 1972, in Fayetteville, to David Spears and Dianna Mae (Jordan) Spears. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dianna Francis; and sister, Rhonda Francis.
Rebecca was a CNA at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith and was a faithful member of Life Church in Charleston. Rebecca loved her family and church family very much and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Life Church in Charleston, with Pastor Terry Scott officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, north of Charleston, under direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Goff; five sons, Casey Wilson of Greenwood, Corey Spears and wife Brea of Westville, Okla., Jacob Tucker of Charleston, Dylan Tucker of Tennessee, and Justin Goff of the home; two daughters, LaDawn Cibik and fiance' Jeremy Pratt of Springfield, Mo., and Destiny Tucker, whom is active military; her father and step-mother, David and Pat Spears of Lowell; three sisters, Tammy Spears and husband Jeff of Prairie Grove, Rochell Aguilar and husband Sergio of Memphis, Tenn., and Regina Hawthorne and husband Chuck of Rogers; a brother, Tommy Spears and wife Denise of Farmington; four grandchildren, Randy, Carter, Kaleb, and Carson, with one on the way.
Pallbearers are Corey Spears, Chuck Hawthorne, Casey Wilson, Jeff Putnam, Jeremy Pratt, and Cornelio Perez.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
