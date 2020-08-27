1/1
Rebecca Keels
1945 - 2020
Rebecca Jane Keels of Van Buren passed away Aug. 22, 2020, at her daughter's home in Fulshear, Texas. She was born April 24, 1945, in Greenwood to Ed and Bessie Fields.
She was an amazing mother to three difficult children, one of which once told her to hold her, but don't touch her. She never missed a beat and understood exactly what to do. She told it like it was and you never had to guess where you stood with her. She nurtured and protected her children until she couldn't. For that Mom, we will forever be grateful.
She is survived by two sisters, Juanita Williams and Wanda Moore; and two brothers, Gene Fields (Glenda) and Cleve Fields (Delema). She also leaves behind a daughter, Davon Keels Ruiz; two sons, David Keels and Andrew McRae; seven grandchildren, Josh Ruiz, Zach Ruiz, Dylan Ruiz, Milan Ruiz, Cody Spires, Tyler Keels and Caleb Keels; a great-grandchild, Allison Ruiz; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service was held Thursday, Aug. 27 at Mountain View Cemetery in Hackett, under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James Crowder Funeral Home
401 Texas Avenue
La Marque, TX 77568
(409) 935-2401
