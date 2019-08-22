|
|
Rebecca Russell
Rebecca "Becca" Lee Russell, 40, of Greenwood left this Earth on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born May 6, 1979, in Abilene, Texas, to John T. and Peggy Gerhardt. Becca was known for her fierce love of animals of all kind, and even a few people. From vibrant house mother to all of Greenwood, to passionate committee member and sponsor for Grateful Heads in Fort Smith, and all other roles in the story of her life, Becca was and always will be unapologetically Becca.
She is survived by her soulmate: husband James Russell of Greenwood; her heart: sons and daughter, Aniken Lewis, Trinity Lewis and Guy Russell of Greenwood; mother, Peggy Gerhardt of Greenwood; brother, John "J.B." Gerhardt of Las Vegas; sister, Mary Oliver of Greenwood; brother, Matthew Gerhardt of Kodaikanal, India; sister, Miki Gravely of San Antonio; two brothers-in-law; three sisters-in-law; eight nephews; five nieces; two great-nieces; one great-nephew; a large extended family; longtime friends, Lorra Taylor and Shawn and Michelle Beshears and countless other dear friends; and her beloved dogs and cat, Sister, Grace, Rabbit, Lucy and Trouble.
She was preceded in death by her father, John T. Gerhardt on March 22, 2019; honorary daughter, Jaybrianna Avington on June 9, 2019; as well as numerous dogs, cats, possums, raccoons, fish, snakes, hamsters and one armadillo (1979-2019).
Family-led memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at First Free Will Baptist Church, 504 S. Fowler St., Greenwood. A potluck reception will follow at the same address.
Cremation was under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Becca's name to Kitties & Kanines online at www.kittiesandkanines.com or (479) 430-4740. Move over, Noah.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 23, 2019