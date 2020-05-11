|
Reece Lamb
Reece Lamb, age 83, of Van Buren passed away May 9, 2020, in Hot Springs. She was born Dec. 19, 1936, in Delight, the daughter of Jack Lamb and Onie Mildred Young. Ms. Lamb was a member of Delight Church of Christ and worked as a florist for many years. She was a supporter of the Humane Society of Clark County in Arkadelphia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Knoblock; a brother, Millard Thomas Lamb; three children, John Roberts, Glenda George and Monty Delaney; a grandson, Ricky Warrick; and a great-grandson, Jacob Gentry.
She is survived by two daughters, Audry Warrick and Peggy Brooks; three grandchildren, Joseph George, Wendy Street and Bradly Warrick; three great-grandchildren, Maegan Gentry, Nycole Ellis and Maverick Ellis; a great-great-grandchild, Aliya Ward; four sisters, Rita Milholland, Freida Griffis, Cindy Selby and Linda Lamb; her longtime aide and close friend, Sandra Blair; as well as a host of other family and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14 at Antoine Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.
Honorary pallbearers include Joe Brooks, Laura Lewis, Wendy Dunaway, Jeff Blair, Holly Lane and Shayne McKinney.
Published in Times Record on May 13, 2020