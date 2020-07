Or Copy this URL to Share

Reese Morgan

Reese "Bob" Morgan died Oct. 2, 2019.

Burial service will be at 9 a.m. Friday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. His body was sent to the College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Janet; a daughter, Amanda Grant; and a son, James Morgan.



