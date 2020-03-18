|
Regina Hutchens
Regina Michelle Hutchens was unexpectedly called home by God on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born Feb. 15, 1964, in Waldron to Kenneth and Linda (Burden) Vaughn. Regina loved animals, especially cats, flowers, seashells and beaches. Her favorite place to visit was Santa Bell Island in Florida and gather seashells there. She loved her son and grandson more than anything.
She was preceded in death by her father; her grandparents, Lester and Lora Burden, Lillie and Henry Blevins and Ed Vaughn; her special aunts, Naomi and Deltha Solomon and Elva Newborn; and the love of her life, Perry.
Regina is survived by a son, Zachary Hutchens and wife Valerie; a grandson, Aiden Hutchens; her mother, Linda Vaughn; a sister, Elaine and husband Jeff Stobaugh; a neice, Ashley and Jon Tedford; a nephew, Kenneth Strandridge; her special and best friend from grade school, Kandis Hunsucker; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial service was held Wednesday, March 18 at Martin Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ken Overturf officiating, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron. In honor of her wishes, she is being cremated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Food Pantry, W. Sixth St., Waldron, AR 72958; or an animal shelter of one's choice.
