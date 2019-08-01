|
|
Renate Hunt
Renate D. Hunt, 56, of Greenwood passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at her home. She retired from Baldor.
She is survived by one son, Chris Hunt and wife Jess of Greenwood; three daughters, Cheryl McKamie and husband Jimmy of Charleston, Carol Moses and husband Bruce of Van Buren and Alexis Hunt of the home; three sisters, Tracy Smith and husband James of Greenwood, Camilla Cantrell and husband Wes of Greenwood and Donella Moore and husband Buck of Fort Smith; and five grandchildren, Raegan Moses, David McKamie, Kaiden McKamie, Cooper Hunt and Corbin Hunt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Hunt.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Dawson Cemetery in Milltown.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5–7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Bill Hunt, Dearl Hunt, Garry Hunt, Kenneth Hunt, Wes Cantrell and Buck Moore.
Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy McKamie, Bruce Moses, Ricky Wheeler, Joe Hart, David McKamie and James Smith.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 2, 2019