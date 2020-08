Or Copy this URL to Share

Renee Boerema

Renee Mary Boerema, 66, died Aug. 2, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.

She is survived by two daughters, Ann Berema and Carmella Abbott; and four grandchildren.

Viewing will be 5-6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store