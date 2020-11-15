Renna Kay Rodden

Renna Kay Rodden, 70, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Nov. 10, 2020. She was born July 3, 1950, in Fort Smith to John Beam and Gladys Seaman Beam.

Renna Kay was a member of East Side Baptist Church and worked as a preschool teacher at the church for over 30 years. She enjoyed scrapbooking and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband, Jack C. Rodden.

She is survived by two sons, John Rodden and wife Shonna of Fort Smith and Jack E. Rodden and wife Brittany of Oklahoma City; five grandchildren, Danielle Rodden of Elkins, Elizabeth Ledbetter and Spencer Rodden, both of Greenwood, Matthew Orrender of Van Buren and Gage Copley of Fort Smith; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Emmett Beam of Dallas; and an aunt, Bettie Seaman of Fayetteville, Ga.

Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.



