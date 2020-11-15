1/1
Renna Kay Rodden
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Renna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Renna Kay Rodden
Renna Kay Rodden, 70, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Nov. 10, 2020. She was born July 3, 1950, in Fort Smith to John Beam and Gladys Seaman Beam.
Renna Kay was a member of East Side Baptist Church and worked as a preschool teacher at the church for over 30 years. She enjoyed scrapbooking and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband, Jack C. Rodden.
She is survived by two sons, John Rodden and wife Shonna of Fort Smith and Jack E. Rodden and wife Brittany of Oklahoma City; five grandchildren, Danielle Rodden of Elkins, Elizabeth Ledbetter and Spencer Rodden, both of Greenwood, Matthew Orrender of Van Buren and Gage Copley of Fort Smith; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Emmett Beam of Dallas; and an aunt, Bettie Seaman of Fayetteville, Ga.
Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved