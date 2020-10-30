Resty Farmer
Resty Farmer, 94, passed away Oct. 28, 2020, at Valley Springs Nursing Home in Van Buren after a period of declining health. She was born Aug. 21, 1926, in the province of Tarlac in the Philippines.
After World War II, Resty returned to school in Manila and worked as a clerk typist at Clark Field Air Force Base. The company commander later hired her as a librarian, where she met Donald Farmer, a World War II veteran from Ione. They were married in the Philippines and later moved with four daughters to Napa, Calif. She retired as a nurse in Napa, prior to moving to Arkansas with her husband.
Later in her life, Resty was encouraged to write a book detailing her life living in a country under siege by the Japanese Army. In her published book, "A Teenager Called Nene San: Growing Up in Japanese Occupied Philippines," she wrote of the many acts of mass murders of innocent people during World War II. She was 15 years old and a student at St. Paul's College Catholic School living with her grandparents in Manila when the Japanese invaded the Philippines on Dec. 10, 1941. In addition to her own dialects, Ampango, Tagalog and English, she learned to speak the Japanese language.
Resty witnessed the American flyer, Sterling Graham, shot down by the Japanese during a dogfight over Manila and later his body was brought to the front of her home for viewing and intimidation in an attempt to get her to admit some involvement with the American forces. Although she was 16 at the time, Resty began the pursuit of trying to find the family of the American pilot. After 42 years of searching, she located his only surviving relative and after a phone call, details were finally learned about his death. She was quoted as saying, "I was a witness to what I thought was a dogfight and when the plane was hit, I saw Sterling bailout." She was very passionate about taking every opportunity to tell her story about the invasion of her country and the slaughter of her family and friends. She attended schools and libraries to share her story.
Resty loved her country, its people and the freedom it provided. She will be greatly missed by family, friends and all those she came in contact with.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Day Farmer, who is buried at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith; a daughter, Hilda Sue Farmer; a son, Scot Farmer; her parents, Lope and Rosario (Lansangan) Vicencio; a sister, Adelaida (Daling) Vicencio Serag; and a brother, Lope Vincencio Jr.
She is survived by three daughters, Melinda Moore and Marlene Vicencio Holiday, both of Van Buren, and Dorothy Farmer of Santa Rosa, Calif.; six grandchildren, Ray Molina, Aisha Holiday, Joseph O'Connor and Donald O'Connor, all of California, Nathene Adkins of Alaska and Jenet O'Connor of Nevada; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the U.S. National Cemetery Pavilion in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
