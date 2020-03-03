Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
(479) 667-4147
Resources
More Obituaries for Reuben Gutierrez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reuben Gutierrez

Send Flowers
Reuben Gutierrez Obituary
Reuben Gutierrez
Bobbie Jean Entrekin Penix, 80, of Ozark died Sunday March 1, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark with burial at a later date at Highland Cemetery.
She is survived by four daughters, Glenda Warren, Marguerite StoutKaran Bowen and Melanie Lewis; two sons, Glendon Entrekin II and Jack Entrekin; two sisters, Diana Jackson and Debbie Alfano; a brother, James Entrekin; and numerous grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reuben's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -