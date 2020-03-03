|
Reuben Gutierrez
Bobbie Jean Entrekin Penix, 80, of Ozark died Sunday March 1, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark with burial at a later date at Highland Cemetery.
She is survived by four daughters, Glenda Warren, Marguerite StoutKaran Bowen and Melanie Lewis; two sons, Glendon Entrekin II and Jack Entrekin; two sisters, Diana Jackson and Debbie Alfano; a brother, James Entrekin; and numerous grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 4, 2020