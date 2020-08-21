Rex Brown
Rex Thell Brown, 71, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at a local hospital. He worked for Crawford County Comprehensive Juvenile Services in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thell and Belva (Pixley) Brown.
He is survived by his wife, Mary (Martin) Brown of the home; two daughters, Tammy Brammer and husband Darren of Alma and Elizabeth McClain and husband Cris of Mississippi; two sons, Wesley Jones and wife Brandi of Fort Smith and Keith Brown and wife Veronica of Cedarville; and 14 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with cremation to follow, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
