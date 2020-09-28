Rex Zuck

Rex Harold Zuck, 70, lost his struggle of many years with Agent Orange on Sept. 25, 2020, at his home in Houston, Ark. He was born July 1, 1950, to Lee Harold and Anna Belle Zuck of Leflore.

Rex served two tours of duty in Vietnam and earned two bronze stars and four letters of commendation. He served 23 years in the U.S. Navy as an aircraft structural mechanic and achieved chief petty officer rank 7.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his parents and a nephew.

He is survived by a brother, Robby Zuck of Shady Point; a sister, Elisabeth Fast of Tucson, Ariz.; a son, Kevin Zuck of Barling; a daughter, Teresa Hudlow of Hackett; six grandchildren; a great-grandchild; a nephew and niece in Texas; and several cousins.

His niece, Mylinda Miller of Killeen, Texas, spent the last few months of his life assisting and taking care of him.

Per his request, no services will be held and his ashes will be scattered at his favorite hunting area.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harris Funeral Home in Morrilton.



