1/
Rey Conard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rey Conard
Rey Conard passed away on Dec. 4, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Nov. 3, 1944.
Rey was a military physician and a decorated war hero, who served his country with pride and dedication.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Goodno; father, Seth Conrad; and sister, Linda Williams.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Dr. Patti Conard; son, Seth (Nicole); granddaughter, Eliana; sister, Robin Calder; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family service with a Memorial at a later date.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Michaels Church, 1025 Pointer Tr., Van Buren, AR, 72956.
Online condolences may be sent to: www.edwardsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved