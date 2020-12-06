Rey Conard
Rey Conard passed away on Dec. 4, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Nov. 3, 1944.
Rey was a military physician and a decorated war hero, who served his country with pride and dedication.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Goodno; father, Seth Conrad; and sister, Linda Williams.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Dr. Patti Conard; son, Seth (Nicole); granddaughter, Eliana; sister, Robin Calder; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family service with a Memorial at a later date.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Michaels Church, 1025 Pointer Tr., Van Buren, AR, 72956.
Online condolences may be sent to: www.edwardsfuneralhome.com