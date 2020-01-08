|
Rhonda Burkett
Rhonda Burkett, 61, of Alma passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 17, 1958, in Santa Ana, Calif., to the late Sonny and Frankie Lynn. She was the owner of Rhonda Burkett's Income Tax Service.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Lynn.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Burkett of the home; two daughters, Brandy Cedillo and Shanta Feimster, both of Alma; a sister, Fran Honea of Alma; five grandchildren, Marlee Jo, Taylor and Ramone Cedillo and Aubriana and Kaedyn Feimster; a great-grandchild, Sebastian Cedillo; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Cedillo, Isiah Feimster, Keith House, Darrell Russell, David A.W. Honea and Alfred Yutterman.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 9, 2020