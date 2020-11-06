1/1
Rhonda Hoover
Rhonda Hoover
Rhonda Raelene Hoover, 62, of Fort Smith entered into rest on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born June 17, 1958, in Fort Smith to the late Roma and Wanda (Douglas) Brittain. She was homemaker and a member of First Baptist Lavaca.
She is survived by two sons, Johnathan and Joshua Luce, both of Fort Smith; three brothers, Roma Lee Brittain of Alma, Greg Brittain of Bentonville and Doug Brittain of Lavaca; and a sister, Carolyn Gray of Booneville.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Lavaca. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Lavaca.
There will be no public viewing.
To place an online tribute, please visit LewisFuneralChapel.net.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 6, 2020
Life brings tears, smiles, and memories. The tears dry, the smiles fade, but the memories life on forever. With heartfelt sympathy to the Hoover Family, may you find comfort. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
Crystal
