Rhonda Lucius
Rhonda Kay Lucius, 54, peacefully crossed to join her mother and loved ones waiting for her on Nov. 15, 2019. She was born Aug. 31, 1965, in Van Buren.
She is survived by her three beloved children, LuCretia, Logan and Israel. She also leaves behind three brothers and three sisters with a plethora of nieces and nephews.
Rhonda was loved by many and known for her beautiful smile and loving presence when she walked into a room. She devoted her life to showing kindness to others and helping those in need.
She was lovingly cared for and supported by her family, Mercy Oncology, Kindred Home Health, Heart of Hospice and RVOCA.
Her funeral service will be private for close loved ones.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 21, 2019