Rhonda Marvel
Rhonda Lynette Marvel, age 65, of Altus died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born March 4, 1955, in Clarksville to Clarence Henry and Mary Alice Skidgel Rofkahr. She was a retired school nutrition manager at Ozark School District, a Christian of the Assembly of God faith and a former member of Ozark Country Club.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Henry Rofkahr; her mother, Mary Alice Morgan; a sister, Sherry Gaye Rofkahr; and her stepfather, Larry Keith Morgan.
She is survived by her husband, Jettie Ray Marvel of Altus; three daughters, Michelle Scholtes of Pea Ridge and Melissa Moore and Amanda Davis and husband Kevin, both of Ozark; two sons, Wesley Marvel of Altus and Derrick McCartney and wife Tracee of Ozark; a sister, Sheila Rogers of Lamar; a brother, Randy Rofkahr of Clarksville; and 15 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 at West Park Baptist Church in Ozark with Shelby Floyd officiating. Burial will be at Hess Cemetery in Coal Hill, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at West Park Baptist Church.
Serving as pallbearers will be Cody Mayfield, Norm Clayborn, Tripp Canady, Trevor Moore, Austin Bartlett, Kevin Davis, Kiley Moore and Max Scholtes.
Honorary pallbearers are Fred Phillips, Bobby Bennett, Jerry Sanford, Russ Emrick, Larry Skidgel, Danny Elser and Jose Salazar.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.shafferfuneralhomeozark.com
.