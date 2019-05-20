|
Rhonda Shofner
Rhonda Shofner, 58, of Muldrow died Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Muldrow.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Memory Garden Cemetery in Muldrow.
She is survived by her husband, Jack; a daughter, Jessica Shofner of Muldrow; a son, Josh Shofner of Bixby, Okla.; her mother, Irma Johnson of Muldrow; two sisters, Becky Cooper and Rita Smith, bptj of Muldrow; and 14 grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 21, 2019
