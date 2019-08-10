|
Rhonda Veilleux
Rhonda Joye Veilleux, 56, of Greenwood passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Greenwood. She was born Jan. 31, 1963, in Tulsa to Emery Lee and Wanda (Carson) McGehee. She was a U.S. Navy veteran and a former component test Ttch III with Unisys Corp. in California. Rhonda left work to stay home and take care of her children and soon became a "softball mom," traveling all over to watch her daughter play. She was of the Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Wanda McGehee.
Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation following the service at the funeral home.
She is survived by her children, Ashlee Gilliam and her husband Blair and Michael Veilleux, both of California; her father, Emery Lee McGehee of Hackett; three sisters, Melisa Thames and her husband Dan of Greenwood, Michele DeAugustine and her husband David of West Chester, Pa. , and Liana Bolton and her husband B.J. of Hackett; and two granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Campus, 301 S. E St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 11, 2019