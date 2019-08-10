Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rhonda Veilleux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhonda Veilleux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rhonda Veilleux Obituary
Rhonda Veilleux
Rhonda Joye Veilleux, 56, of Greenwood passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Greenwood. She was born Jan. 31, 1963, in Tulsa to Emery Lee and Wanda (Carson) McGehee. She was a U.S. Navy veteran and a former component test Ttch III with Unisys Corp. in California. Rhonda left work to stay home and take care of her children and soon became a "softball mom," traveling all over to watch her daughter play. She was of the Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Wanda McGehee.
Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation following the service at the funeral home.
She is survived by her children, Ashlee Gilliam and her husband Blair and Michael Veilleux, both of California; her father, Emery Lee McGehee of Hackett; three sisters, Melisa Thames and her husband Dan of Greenwood, Michele DeAugustine and her husband David of West Chester, Pa. , and Liana Bolton and her husband B.J. of Hackett; and two granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Campus, 301 S. E St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rhonda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.