Richard Aclin
Dr. Richard Roy Aclin, 79, died Aug. 10, 2019, in Fort Smith after suffering from a lengthy illness. He was born in Little Rock on Oct. 26, 1939, to William Roy and Mildred Pauline Aclin. He was preceded in death by his father. He graduated from Hot Springs High School where he was a member of the Trojan football team and the band. He attended Hendrix College (1957-60) and University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (1960-64) receiving his Doctor of Medicine. He completed his pediatrics residency at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and was board certified.
Dr. Aclin served in the U.S. Air Force for 11 years, with the last three-year assignment to Kessler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Miss. (1967-71). While there, he served as chief of outpatient pediatrics and established the first intensive care nursery at Kessler.
After an honorable discharge from the Air Force, he joined Dr. John Watts in private practice in Fort Smith. During those years, he was a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and served as chief of staff at Sparks Regional Medical Center and chief of pediatrics at both Sparks and St. Edward Hospitals. He also supported the NICU and pediatric department at Sparks. In 1976, Dr. Aclin was named assistant clinical professor of UAMS and assistant professor in 1998. He was named one of the Best Doctors in America every year since 1996. In 1998, he joined the staff and faculty at Area Health Education Centers — UAMS West in Fort Smith. He was responsible for outpatient and inpatient care, as well as resident education in pediatrics. He initiated the Reach Out and Read program for the clinic.
Dr. Aclin was elected to the Fort Smith Public School Board in 1993 and during his tenure he served as vice president, secretary and was a member of numerous committees. He was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church for 48 years. He acted as counselor for teens in the church's United Methodist Youth Fellowship and served on various church boards and committees through the years. He belonged to the Discussion Class, whose members provided invaluable support during his illness.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Kay (Morgan) Aclin; and children, Dru Ellen Cessna (David Smith), Richard Gregory Aclin (Patti Ann), Amy Carol Reid (Jeff) and William Winfield Aclin (Leslie); grandchildren, Matthew Cessna, Mary Katherine Aclin, Sarah Aclin, William Aclin, Andrew Reid (Jessica), Rachel Reid, Evy Aclin and Ellis Aclin; mother, Mildred Aclin; brother, William Kenneth Aclin (Connie); close brothers and sisters-in-law, Carol Pace (Charles) and Windy Morgan (Jane); and many special nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at First United Methodist Church with private burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with military honors. The family will visit with friends following the memorial service in the narthex at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations to First United Methodist Church, Good Samaritan Clinic or Community Rescue Mission would be appreciated.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 14, 2019