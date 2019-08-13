|
Richard Aclin
Dr. Richard Roy Aclin, 79, died Aug. 10, 2019, in Fort Smith after suffering a lengthy illness. He was born in Little Rock on Oct. 26, 1939, to William Roy and Mildred Pauline Aclin. He was preceded in death by his father. He graduated from Hot Springs High School. He attended Hendrix College (1957-60) and University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (1960-64) to earn his Doctor of Medicine degree. He completed his pediatrics residency at University of Arkansas for Medical Services (UAMS) and was board certified.
Dr. Aclin served in the U.S. Air Force for 11 years and his last assignment was at Kessler Air Force Base (1967-71). He served as chief of outpatient pediatrics and established the first intensive care nursery at Kessler.
After an honorable discharge from the Air Force, he moved to Fort Smith to join Dr. John Watts in private practice. During those years, he was a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and served as chief of staff at Sparks Regional Medical Center and chief of pediatrics at both Sparks and St. Edward Hospitals. He also supported the NICU and pediatric department at Sparks. In 1976, Dr. Aclin was named assistant clinical professor at UAMS and assistant professor in 1998. He was named one of the Best Doctors in America every year since 1996. In 1998, he joined the staff and faculty at Area Health Education Centers — UAMS West in Fort Smith. He was responsible for outpatient and inpatient care, as well as resident education in pediatrics. He initiated the Reach Out and Read program for the clinic.
Dr. Aclin was elected to the Fort Smith Public School Board and served on numerous committees. He was a member of the discussion class at First United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kay (Morgan) Aclin; children, Dru Cessna (David Smith), Gregory Aclin (Patti Ann), Amy Reid (Jeff) and William Aclin (Leslie); grandchildren, Matthew Cessna, Katherine Aclin, Sarah Aclin, William Aclin, Andrew Reid (Jessica), Rachel Reid, Evy Aclin and Ellis Aclin; mother, Mildred Aclin; brother, Kenneth Aclin (Connie); close brothers and sisters-in-law, Carol Pace (Charles) and Windy Morgan (Jane); and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at First United Methodist Church. Family will visit with friends following the memorial service in the church narthex. Family burial will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with military honors.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations to First United Methodist Church, Good Samaritan Clinic or Community Rescue Mission would be appreciated.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 14, 2019