Richard Ansson Jr.
Richard Jennings Ansson Jr., 46, of Phoenix, formerly of Poteau, passed away May 16, 2020, in Phoenix. Richard was born March 19, 1974, in Marrero, La., to Richard Jennings Sr. and Patricia (Guillot) Ansson. Richard was a former law professor and assessment research manager in the Office of Institutional Effectiveness at the University of Phoenix. Richard was a loving son, brother and uncle. He was deeply loved and will be deeply missed until we see him again with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We love you Rich. Godspeed.
Richard was preceded in death by his grandparents, Oscar and Atha Tucker Ansson of Cameron and Bobby Paul and Agnes Margret Guillot of New Orleans.
Survivors include his parents, Richard and Patricia Ansson of Tulsa; a sister and brother-in-law, Tricia and P.D. Spangler of Mount Vernon, Mo.; two nephews, Patrick and Seth Spangler; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service was held Tuesday, May 26 at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau.
Published in Times Record on May 28, 2020