Richard Ayers

Richard Ayers, 62, of Roland died Oct. 15, 2020.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah; a son, Quinton Ayers; a stepdaughter, Tonya Morrow; three stepsons, Joseph and Brandon Fey and Daniel Lane; his mother, Joanna Bucsanyi; a brother, James Ayers; two sisters, Misty Corley and Jana Perez; and seven grandchildren.



