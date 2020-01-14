Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
U.S. National Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Bell


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Bell Obituary
Richard Bell
Richard "Rick" Walter Bell, 67, of Barling passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. He was born Aug. 22, 1952, in Van Buren to the late G.B. and Marilyn Bell. He attended Bost School and worked at Abilities Unlimited until his retirement. Rick was a special olympian and a member of the ARC Bowling League.
He is survived by three sisters, Mindy Houck of Alma, Angie Clegg and husband Jerry of Fort Smith and Amy Przybysz and husband Tom of Dallas; eight nieces and nephews; and nine great-nieces and -nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be his nephews, Daniel Houck, Scott Houck, Garrett Houck, Marcus Floyd and Eric Przybysz.
Special thanks to the wonderful people at Ashton Place in Barling and to Dr. Michael Coleman Sr. for his years of care.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bost Foundation online at www.bost.org.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -