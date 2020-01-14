|
|
Richard Bell
Richard "Rick" Walter Bell, 67, of Barling passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. He was born Aug. 22, 1952, in Van Buren to the late G.B. and Marilyn Bell. He attended Bost School and worked at Abilities Unlimited until his retirement. Rick was a special olympian and a member of the ARC Bowling League.
He is survived by three sisters, Mindy Houck of Alma, Angie Clegg and husband Jerry of Fort Smith and Amy Przybysz and husband Tom of Dallas; eight nieces and nephews; and nine great-nieces and -nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be his nephews, Daniel Houck, Scott Houck, Garrett Houck, Marcus Floyd and Eric Przybysz.
Special thanks to the wonderful people at Ashton Place in Barling and to Dr. Michael Coleman Sr. for his years of care.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bost Foundation online at www.bost.org.
