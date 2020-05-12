Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Richard Branch Sr.


1940 - 2020
Richard Branch Sr. Obituary
Richard Branch Sr.
Richard David Branch Sr., 80, of Alma passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born March 4, 1940, in El Dorado to the late John D. and Merle Elizabeth (Powell) Branch. He was a retired Arkansas State Trooper after 32 years of service and a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Alma. He enjoyed watching country westerns on TV.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Ruth Ann Branch of the home; a daughter, Melissa Ann Branch of Louisiana; a son, Richard David Branch Jr. and wife Melody of Alma; a sister, Berry Lynn Wood; four grandchildren; and many friends.
Private family services will be held under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Published in Times Record on May 14, 2020
