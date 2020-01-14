|
Richard Carter
Richard Carter, 73, of Fort Smith passed away Jan. 14, 2020. He was born Sept. 4, 1946, in Fort Smith to the late Cody Calvin and Belle (McKown) Carter. He was a furniture manufacturing engineer and a U.S. Navy veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Rich Carter; and two brothers, David and Steve Carter.
He is survived by his wife, Saundra Carter of the home; a son, Todd Hays of Fort Smith; a brother, Roger Carter of Fort Smith; three sisters, Lila MacKey of Roland and Becky Walker and Donna Payne, both of Fort Smith; and three grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be David Payne, Chris Carter, Brad Carter, Henry Carter, Chip Walker and Luke Mackey.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 15, 2020