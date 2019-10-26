Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Richard Charlton Obituary
Richard Charlton
Richard Dee Charlton, 74, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at his home. He was born May 9, 1945, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, to the late Richard and Mary Charlton. He was a retired flooring installer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice May Charlton; a son, Todd Michael Charlton; and a brother, Alfred Charlton.
She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Stites of Van Buren and Tina Hall of Fayetteville, N.C.; three sons, Rick Charlton and Chris Charlton, both of Van Buren, and Guy Charlton of Chickasha, Okla.; a sister, Annabelle Klein of Van Buren; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 27, 2019
