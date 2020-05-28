Richard Davis
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Davis
Richard E. Davis, 72, of Chester passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Jan. 11, 1948, in Chester to Elvin and Florence (Lamproe) Davis. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and delivered for Griffith's Food.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Dewayne Davis; a grandson, Kalep Davis; two sisters, Sarah Davis and Robie Wentz; and four brothers, Virgel, Elton, John and Jim Davis.
Survivors include a brother, Waldon Davis of Chester; five sisters, Verna Jones of Van Buren, Mary Kaye Phillips of Rudy, Imogene Hyler of Cedarville, Ann Ming of Rudy and Annita Davis of Cedarville; his companion, Judy Mitchell of Chester; a great-grandson, Braxton Boone Davis of Alma; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30 at Ridgeline Church in Alma, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ridgeline Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved